US' Mattis sees risk in Turkey's operation in Syria

(CNN) US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has called on Turkey to show restraint in its military incursion in northern Syria, warning that violence on the border could create a vacuum for ISIS and Al Qaeda militants, Reuters reports.

Turkey launched an operation targeting Kurdish fighters in Afrin on Saturday, opening new front lines in the seven-year Syrian civil war, just as ISIS fighters in the country have been all but defeated.

"This could be exploited by ISIS and Al Qaeda, obviously, that we're not staying focused on them right now," Mattis said in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, during an official visit.

Mattis said that the Turkish operation in Afrin was also complicating the humanitarian situation there.

"And obviously it risks exacerbating the humanitarian crisis that most of Syria is going through," he said.

