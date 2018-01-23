Egypt arrests presidential candidate

Story highlights Sami Anan has been arrested and charged with breaking military rules

The only other candidate in the race against Sisi faces lawsuit that could disqualify him

(CNN) Egypt's former military chief of staff and current presidential candidate, Lieutenant General Sami Anan, was arrested Tuesday, according to campaign aides.

The arrest occurred right before a televised statement from the General Command of the Armed Forces, declaring Anan was in violation of military rules for announcing his candidacy without seeking their approval.

The Armed Forces said Anan's announcement "constituted clear incitement against the armed forces with the intention of driving a wedge between it and the great Egyptian people." The military also accused Anan of forging documents to falsely indicate his military service was terminated.

"All legal measures will be taken against him including his questioning," the statement said.

The arrest was harshly criticized by Anan's staff and supporters. Mostafa Al-Shal, Anan's office manager, claimed that Anan had yet to even submit his candidacy papers to the election committee and had only "expressed his intention to run."

