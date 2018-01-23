Japanese man killed by falling rocks after volcano erupts at ski resort

(CNN) A 49-year-old man has died, and at least 10 others are injured, after a volcano erupted near the popular Japanese ski resort of Kusatsu, shooting flaming rocks into the sky.

The eruption of the 2,160 meter (7,090 ft) Kusatsu-Shirane volcano occurred at about 10 a.m. local time Tuesday, the Japanese Meteorological Authority (JMA) told reporters.

The man, a member of Japan's Self Defense Force (SDF), was killed by falling volcanic rocks while participating in a training exercises on the mountain at the time of the eruption, the SDF confirmed.

草津、白根山噴火でスキー場やばいらしい。 現場、車で3分。 ここには、火山灰飛んでない。 A post shared by はり〜 (@bicdaddy_harry) on Jan 22, 2018 at 7:19pm PST

At least 10 other people were injured in the event, the fire department said, including at least three severely. Among the injured were five SDF personnel, said a spokesman for the forces.

Almost 80 others were trapped at the cable car station on top of the Kokusai Ski resort due to a power cut, and were slowly being transported down by firefighters, police and SDF.

