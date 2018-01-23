'We will not go': Rohingya fear repatriation to Myanmar

Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh (CNN) Traveling at speed in a ramshackle truck, a group of 44 Rohingya refugees make the last stage of their harrowing 10-day journey into Bangladesh after fleeing from Myanmar.

Dazed and exhausted, they stumble out of the vehicle when they arrive at Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, many of them cradling young children. They rest at the side of the road, and begin to reflect on the horrors they say they escaped.

"My son was killed by the Myanmar army, and still I stayed there," 42-year-old Rohingya refugee Mohammed Salim tells CNN. "But then they destroyed my house, so there was no place for me to stay."

The escape of Salim and his neighbors, who arrived in Bangladesh last Saturday some five months after the initial crackdown by Myanmar's military that triggered the exodus, underscores the fact that the crisis in Myanmar's Rakhine State is far from over and the repatriation process, which had been slated to begin this week, may be dangerously premature.

"Girls were unable to sleep there at night, girls would stay awake in the fear of the military," another newly arrived refugee, 40 year old Assia Khatun says. "They used to harm us, harass us, hurt us ... there were tears and sorrow everywhere."

A newly arrived group of Rohingya refugees wait in a jeepney to go to Balukhali camp, Cox's Bazar, Saturday, January 23.