(CNN) Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced Monday that the commonwealth will begin privatizing the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA.

In comments published on the government's official Twitter account, the governor said the assets sale would transform the island's power generation system into a "modern" and "efficient" one that would be less expensive for citizens.

He said the system operates "deficiently" and that the improved infrastructure would respond more "agilely" to natural disasters. The privatization process will begin "in the next few days" and occur in three phases over the next 18 months, the governor said.

JUST WATCHED School cheers as power returns after 112 days Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH School cheers as power returns after 112 days 00:48

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, known for her criticisms of the Trump administration's response to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, spoke out against the move.

Cruz, writing on her official Twitter account, said PREPA's privatization would put the commonwealth's economic development into "private hands" and that the power authority will begin to "serve other interests."