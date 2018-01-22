Pittsburgh teen faces up to 60 years in adult prison for high school stabbing

Story highlights A 16-year-old stabbed 21 people at a suburban Pittsburgh high school in 2014

Hribal faces 23.5 to 60 years in prison, charged as an adult

(CNN) The Pittsburgh teen who went on a stabbing spree at his high school in 2014 was sentenced to a maximum of 60 years in prison Monday.

Alex Hribal was 16 when he stabbed 20 students and 1 security guard in the hallway early on the morning of April 9, 2014.

All 21 victims survived, though some were in critical condition and underwent surgeries as a result of the attack.

Hribal, charged as an adult, faces 23.5 to 60 years in state prison, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's office.

Hribal pleaded guilty in October 2017 to 21 counts of attempted homicide, in addition to 21 counts of aggravated assault and having a weapon on school property, according to court documents.

