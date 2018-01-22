Five missing in Oklahoma gas well explosion

(CNN) Five oil rig workers are missing after an explosion Monday in an Oklahoma gas well, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said in a press conference.

Seventeen employees were rescued but "five are still unaccounted for at the well," Morris said.

One person was treated on site for burns, but no one was taken to the hospital, said Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe.

Emergency responders received a call reporting the gas well explosion at 8:45 a.m. local time.

"Everything that is on location is on fire," said Enloe. They pulled crews back after several explosions on location, he said. "The fire is containing itself right now."

