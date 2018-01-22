At the Women's March, New Jersey's First Lady shares her story of a sexual assault

(CNN) At the Women's March in New Jersey, the state's first lady Tammy Murphy shared something she'd kept private for decades

"I was sexually assaulted," Murphy told the crowd in Morristown on Saturday.

The attack took place when she was a sophomore at the University of Virginia, Murphy said.

She was walking on campus one night to meet a group of friends, when a stranger pulled her into the bushes.

"I was thrown on my back," she said. "I had a man on top of me. [He] pulled my shirt up, pulled my skirt up, and I started screaming."

Read More