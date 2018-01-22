(CNN) Dr. Lukasz R. Niec was five years old when his parents fled Poland with their two children in 1979, his sister says.

Now he's a respected doctor in Michigan, with a family of his own. He was enjoying a day off at his lakeside home near Kalamazoo last Tuesday when US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took him away in handcuffs.

Now, his family fears he faces deportation to a country he's never known.

"He doesn't even speak Polish," his sister, Iwona Niec-Villaire, told CNN affiliate WOOD. "He doesn't know anyone, he wouldn't know where to go." Niec received a temporary green card and later became a lawful permanent resident, the Washington Post reported

Niec's detention stems from two misdemeanor convictions from his teenage years, one for destruction of property less than $100 and receiving and concealing stolen goods, WOOD reported.

