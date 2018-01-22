Vermont becomes first state to legalize marijuana through legislature

(CNN) Vermont, the "Green Mountain State," has become the first state to legalize marijuana by passing a law in the legislature rather than by use of a ballot measure.

Gov. Phil Scott signed H. 511 into law "with mixed emotions" Monday night, allowing for the possession of recreational marijuana.

Long one of the most liberal states in the country, Vermont legalized the use of medical marijuana in 2004 and recently decriminalized possession of a small amount.

This is Vermont's second attempt at passing a marijuana bill in the past year. State lawmakers last spring passed a bill legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

But Scott vetoed the bill , saying it did not adequately protect public safety. He said he was generally a "libertarian" on the issue but asked for more protections against stoned driving and children's access to marijuana, which this bill provides.

Read More