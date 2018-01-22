15-year-old rips Larry Nassar: 'My hate towards you is uncontrollable'

Story highlights The word Nassar "will permanently be associated with child sexual abuse," teen says

Monday is the fifth day of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing for criminal sexual conduct

(CNN) She's one of Larry Nassar's youngest victims, and possibly his most recent.

But 15-year-old Emma Ann Miller tore into the former USA Gymnastics doctor during his sentencing hearing Monday.

"I have never wanted to hate someone in my life, but my hate towards you is uncontrollable," Miller told Nassar as she stared him down in court.

"You will probably never talk to a woman again, except for one holding a gun, a Taser and a billy club. Which is a good thing."

Miller said she was 10 years old when she started getting monthly treatments from Nassar for a back injury. She said her mother is still getting billed for those visits from Michigan State University Sports Medicine, where Nassar had also worked.

