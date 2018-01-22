FBI says marine flares, not pipe bombs, ignited at Florida mall

Story highlights FBI says no terrorist connection

No pipe bombs were found

(CNN) The items that ignited early Sunday evening at a Florida mall are believed to be marine flares -- not pipe bombs, the FBI said Monday.

Officers responded to a smoke alarm call at 5:22 p.m. at the Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales, central Florida. They found smoke coming out of a service corridor next to the mall entrance of JCPenney and found what they initially said were two improvised explosive devices that detonated.

"There is no indication of any explosion at the mall and no pipe bombs were found," the FBI said Monday. "There is no current indication of any terrorist connection to this incident."

"It appears two items, believed to be marine flares, were ignited in a mall hallway, creating a large amount of smoke, and a backpack was located at the scene. Bomb technicians examined the contents of the backpack and determined it did not contain any incendiary or explosive devices," the FBI said.

No one injured

Read More