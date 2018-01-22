Wilbur Ross: Reports of Trump criticism 'obsolete'

Story highlights A report said Trump was unhappy with Ross because of Ross' work on China and that he falls asleep in meetings

The White House said Trump "loves" Ross

Washington (CNN) Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNN Monday that the suggestion President Donald Trump was unhappy with his performance was "obsolete," amid new reporting that Trump has soured on his Cabinet secretary.

Axios had detailed what it characterized as Trump's displeasure with the commerce secretary's progress in trade negotiations with China and reported that Ross fell asleep during meetings.

"That's an obsolete story. Look at the press release from the White House. Look at the President's press release," Ross told CNN in a brief phone interview.

"I thank you for your inquiry," Ross said, before hanging up the phone.

In response to a report from Axios that Trump had told someone, "Wilbur has lost his step," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday that Trump "loves" Ross.

