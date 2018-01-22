Story highlights Trump is the first president in decades to not host a state visit during his first year in office

An announcement could come this week, while the President Trump attends the World Economic Forum in Davos

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is expected to invite French President Emmanuel Macron to Washington for an official state visit later this year, the first of his presidency, according to two diplomatic sources.

While a date for the visit has not yet been officially set and the White House has not made an announcement, sources say that could come as soon as this week, while Trump attends the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The White House told CNN: "We don't have an announcement to make at this time." The first lady's office did not return CNN's request for comment.

The White House has hosted numerous world leaders in the first year of the Trump administration, but none were official state visits with all the trappings, pomp, circumstance and accompanying glittering state dinner.

Trump is the first president in decades to not host a state visit during his first year in office. The White House has said there's no particular reason for the delay.

