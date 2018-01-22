Story highlights The bipartisan senators met to figure out a way to pass a funding bill

Washington (CNN) During bipartisan talks between senators to discuss passing a funding bill to end the government shutdown, Sen. Susan Collins whose office was being used for the negotiations, figured out a civil way to create discussion.

Collins, R-Maine, introduced her fellow colleagues to her talking stick during discussions, a Republican senator told CNN.

Whoever was holding the stick was the only senator allowed to talk -- to prevent cross-talking.

Collins used a decorative stick given to her by a fellow member in a previous era of tough negotiations.

The senator describing the incident told CNN the stick was successful, but on one occasion, one of the other senators was speaking while another asked a question and then turned with another quick, longer, louder question. The member who was holding the stick "forcefully delivered" the stick across the room -- but it missed its mark and caused damage to a shelf in Collins' office.

