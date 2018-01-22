Scalise returns to Capitol Hill from hospital

Story highlights Scalise had a scheduled surgery on January 10

He first returned to work on Capitol Hill in September

Washington (CNN) House Majority Whip Steve Scalise headed straight to Capitol Hill from the hospital Monday after undergoing surgery almost two weeks ago.

Scalise returned to Capitol Hill for the upcoming vote in the House on the short-term spending bill that's expected to pass the Senate and reopen the government after a three-day shutdown.

The Louisiana Republican had a planned surgery on January 10 as part of his ongoing recovery from the injuries he sustained during a June 2017 shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

"I'm feeling real good," Scalise said, taking questions from reporters on Capitol Hill.

"Obviously, a lot's going on here. I'm glad I'm able to come back to hopefully see us reopen the government," Scalise said. "I know it's been an interesting last few days."

