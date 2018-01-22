Breaking News

Scalise returns to Capitol Hill from hospital

By Deirdre Walsh and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Updated 2:59 PM ET, Mon January 22, 2018

  • Scalise had a scheduled surgery on January 10
  • He first returned to work on Capitol Hill in September

Washington (CNN)House Majority Whip Steve Scalise headed straight to Capitol Hill from the hospital Monday after undergoing surgery almost two weeks ago.

Scalise returned to Capitol Hill for the upcoming vote in the House on the short-term spending bill that's expected to pass the Senate and reopen the government after a three-day shutdown.
The Louisiana Republican had a planned surgery on January 10 as part of his ongoing recovery from the injuries he sustained during a June 2017 shooting at a congressional baseball practice.
    "I'm feeling real good," Scalise said, taking questions from reporters on Capitol Hill.
    "Obviously, a lot's going on here. I'm glad I'm able to come back to hopefully see us reopen the government," Scalise said. "I know it's been an interesting last few days."
    The announcement of Scalise's release from the hospital was made at the House Republican conference meeting Monday and a loud cheer could be heard from outside the room.
    Four people, including Scalise, were shot and two others were otherwise injured when a man opened fire on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia on June 14, 2017. Scalise suffered a single gunshot wound to his left hip.
    He first returned to work on Capitol Hill in September.