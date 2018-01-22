Shutdown standoff day 3: Live updates

Shutdown standoff day 3: Live updatesBy Veronica Rocha, Amanda Wills and Meg Wagner, CNNUpdated 11:33 AM ET, Mon January 22, 2018 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWATCH: Live video from the Senate floorReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWATCH: Live video from the Senate floor Government shuts down — — — — Content by LendingTreePay off your house with this insane trick Your best refinance rates for January 2018 Mortgage Payoff Trick Eliminates Up to 15 Years of Payments Reverse mortgages: Worth the risk? Experts are urging Americans to refinance Paid Partner ContentBankrateMortgage rates take a dive - and banks hate It The Motley FoolStephen Hawking's prediction will give you goosebumps The Motley FoolBill Gates says this will be worth "10 Microsofts" The Motley FoolSomething mysterious is in the Arizona Desert The Motley FoolMark Cuban predicts world's first trillionaire