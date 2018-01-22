George W. Bush's favorable rating has pulled a complete 180

Story highlights George W. Bush's favorable rating has grown from 33% to 61% since he left office

Washington (CNN) George W. Bush has turned his unpopularity upside down.

Six in 10 Americans, 61%, say they now have a favorable view of the 43rd President of the United States in the latest CNN poll conducted by SSRS , nearly double the 33% who gave him a favorable mark when he left the White House in January 2009.

His mark is lower than Barack Obama's 66% favorable rating in the same poll, but significantly higher than the 40% favorable rating for President Donald Trump.

Most of Bush's climb back to popularity came from Democrats and independents. His favorability mark among Democrats has soared from only 11% in February 2009 to a majority 54% now.

In fact, Bush holds a majority favorable rating among every demographic group but liberals -- including strong Democratic groups like nonwhites and people under 35 years old.

