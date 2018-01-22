For Trump, this time bankruptcy won't get him out of a mess

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) "When the going gets tough, the tough get going," the saying goes. But in Donald Trump's case, that expression could be amended to: "When the going gets tough, Trump files for bankruptcy" -- at least with respect to his ventures that hit especially hard times.

So, given that history, is Trump now dreaming of filing for "bankruptcy" for his presidency considering how objectively bad it's going?

Trump's tale of bankruptcies suggests a big "yes!" First, there was Trump's Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Despite Trump calling the casino a " fantastic deal ," soon after opening in 1990 the Taj Mahal's business took a nose dive, racking up massive debt. Trump himself guaranteed $833 million of his empire's debt. What did Trump do with things looking so bleak? The Taj Mahal filed for bankruptcy in 1991.