North Korean pop star finds fame in South Korea during Games tour

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) The lead singer of Kim Jong Un's favorite girl band toured Seoul Monday to scout venues for North Korea's art troupe when they perform at next month's Winter Olympics.

Heavy security followed Hyon Song Wol and six other North Koreans as they traversed the South Korean capital, followed at every step by huge media scrums.

In a country where K-pop reigns supreme, Hyon's trip appears to have created the perfect storm for the South Korean media: a young, attractive musician whose visit carries geopolitical implications.

A member of the popular all-girl group Moranbong , Hyon was once the subject of unsubstantiated rumors that she dated Kim Jong Un. It was also reported that she may have been later executed by him in 2013.

Hyon Song Wol, the leader of North Korea's popular Moranbong band, in Seoul Monday.

Hyon's image has been plastered across the front pages of many South Korean newspapers and magazines, while TV stations have provided near wall-to-wall coverage. The intense interest in Hyon's visit has seen even the smallest of details poured over. South Korean broadcaster YTN ran a report revealing Hyon ate a dish called fish hangover soup for breakfast. Another station analyzed her choice of coffee.

