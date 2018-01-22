(CNN) Days before Saturday's attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, the US State Department warned of exactly such an incident. That the warning was so specific -- it noted that extremists were likely to target hotels in the Afghan capital -- underlines the grim predictability of violence in Afghanistan, especially around the once-safe capital.

The Intercontinental, stuck on the city's edge and secured behind checkpoints on a hill, had been hit before, in 2011. Indeed, its vulnerability meant Western officials often stayed clear, as they do of many major hotels.

In a testament to how badly the security situation in Kabul has deteriorated, the State Department suggested in its warning last week that the Hotel Baron -- a massively fortified complex for Western contractors near the airport -- might even have been a target. Nowhere is really safe now.

Smoke billows from the Intercontinental Hotel after the attack.

The mantra from the NATO coalition mission is that 2018 is meant to be the year the Afghan government starts regaining territory. The cycle of positive messaging has developed its own rhythm over the past 16 years, so that journalists and observers no longer need challenge every prediction. We will just have to wait and see what comes. It couldn't get much worse than it is now.

But what can we learn from this one, brutal episode of the war?

