-- The US is almost back in business. The Senate reached a deal to end the government shutdown . The compromise comes thanks in part to commitments on immigration negotiations from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

-- Hollywood again turned its spotlight on women at the 2018 Screen Actors Guilds Awards . Host Kristen Bell turned up the heat on Melania Trump and addressed the Women's March events happening across the US. These were her best lines.

-- ''This is Us" star Sterling K. Brown keeps making history as he claimed the award for outstanding male actor in a drama series at the SAG Awards. He's the first African-American to win the category.