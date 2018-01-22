(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The US is almost back in business. The Senate reached a deal to end the government shutdown. The compromise comes thanks in part to commitments on immigration negotiations from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
-- Hollywood again turned its spotlight on women at the 2018 Screen Actors Guilds Awards. Host Kristen Bell turned up the heat on Melania Trump and addressed the Women's March events happening across the US. These were her best lines.
-- ''This is Us" star Sterling K. Brown keeps making history as he claimed the award for outstanding male actor in a drama series at the SAG Awards. He's the first African-American to win the category.
-- Thousands of women marched over the weekend to resist Trump and urge voter participation. The president of Planned Parenthood credited women of color with recent political victories and told white women to "do better" in the fight for equality.
-- Top House Republicans are considering publicly releasing some of the underlying intelligence behind a memo alleging FBI abuses of surveillance laws.
-- The major trade pact between Mexico, Canada and the US known as NAFTA is close to falling apart.
-- The Patriots and the Eagles will face off in the Super Bowl 13 years after their last big game rivalry.
-- Team USA is getting some high-tech Olympic uniforms. They're basically wearable heaters.