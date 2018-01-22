How these Nigerian women are cashing in on social media

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Social media is changing how the world works and nowhere is that more apparent than in one of the most populous cities in the world: Lagos.

In this bustling Nigerian metropolis of an estimated 23 million people, around 10 million are under the age of 25 and their numbers are rising rapidly.

Over 80% of that number are young people between the ages of 13 and 39.

Below are some of the women who have struck social media gold.

Linda Ikeji: From gossip blogger to media mogul

Smart, focused and passionate about her work, Ikeji says she wants to be the Oprah Winfrey of Africa.

Ikeji, who started her social media career with gossip blogging, is now building one of Nigeria's biggest private TV stations with Linda Ikeji TV.

"One of the things that drives a business to succeed is passion and I am so passionate about what I do," she says.

"People like gossip because it is extremely personal," she says. "They like the honesty, how real it is, how human..."

Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network Nigerian millionaire blogger Linda Ikeji has launched her own social networking platform -- Linda Ikeji Social (LIS).

Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network A former model from Lagos, Nigeria, Ikeji says her social network, LIS (Linda Ikeji Social) has something others lack: a one-stop shop for everything online. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network LIS launched on November 1, and had 50,000 sign-ups within the first 24 hours. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network The social network has a news and gossip section, an online marketplace and a space where people can share their own news articles. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network Ikeji hopes the new venture will be the next Facebook. Unlike other networks she plans to give cash incentives. Those with more than 50,000 followers can earn revenue from the advertisements placed on their profiles. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network Ikeji has grown a large following since she started blogging 10 years ago. Today she has 1.32 million Twitter followers and 796,000 following on Instagram.

Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network Besides chatting with friends and getting the latest news, users can upload original news stories. If accepted, the network will pay out N8,000 (around $25) to writers. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network Ikeji's own blog, which she started in 2007, has around 7 million page views per day and is especially popular with Nigerians living abroad.

Hide Caption 8 of 8

But Ikeji wants to do much more than gossip blogging or owning a media empire. She wants to inspire other young girls to believe in themselves.

"There's still so much I want to do that I haven't done but I'm hoping my story, my life can inspire other young girls to go out there and fight for their dreams."

Sisi Yemmie: The vlogger inviting her viewers into her home

She offers her audience a glimpse into her home life, sharing her favorite recipes and her families likes and dislikes. She has cultivated a large following that has brands reaching out for collaboration.

It's a delicate business, making her personal life so public. But it's one that Sisi Yemmie understands very well.

"I'm a lifestyle blogger," she says. "What I show is what it is. I don't have time for fakeness. I don't have time to create what is not there."

But with this vulnerability comes a sense of responsibility. Sisi Yemmie knows she has to be strategic about what she shares; she has to think about her audience all the time.

"I realize there's a responsibility that comes with this platform I have, and now I am always very careful what I say.

"I have to think about not just my audience; I have to think about brands and collaborations."

Chiamaka Obuekwe: The travel blogger who goes off the beaten track

When it comes to visiting Nigeria's most interesting and exciting places, Chiamaka Obuekwe, founder of travel company 'The Social Prefect,' knows exactly where to go.

She says her presence on social media has made it a lot easier to connect with people who are looking for exciting places to go in Nigeria.

"Ten years ago, we had to go door-to-door sharing our fliers...Now all we have to do is to put a post out on Instagram and in ten minutes people are dm'ing us."

She's one of the many Nigerians who, inspired by Linda Ikeji, seek to cash in on the abundant opportunities on social media.

Media mogul Linda Ikeji thinks the secret of their success can be found in one thing: their gender.

"Women are better storytellers," Ikeji says.

"We are very real with our stories."