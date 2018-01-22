Breaking News

How these Nigerian women are cashing in on social media

By Tom Bouchier Hayes and Munachim Amah, CNN

Updated 6:17 AM ET, Mon January 22, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Linda Ikeji: From gossip blogger to media mogul
Linda Ikeji: From gossip blogger to media mogul

    JUST WATCHED

    Linda Ikeji: From gossip blogger to media mogul

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Linda Ikeji: From gossip blogger to media mogul 08:02

Story highlights

  • Nigeria's youth are cashing in on social media
  • These women are turning blogging into a business

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Social media is changing how the world works and nowhere is that more apparent than in one of the most populous cities in the world: Lagos.

In this bustling Nigerian metropolis of an estimated 23 million people, around 10 million are under the age of 25 and their numbers are rising rapidly.
According to global research firm We are social, more than 15 million Nigerians use social media.
    Over 80% of that number are young people between the ages of 13 and 39.
    As social media usage grows on the continent, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/garethpon/?hl=en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gareth Pon&lt;/a&gt;, voted Africa&#39;s best Instagrammer at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.africanbloggerawards.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;African Blogger Awards 2015&lt;/a&gt;, shows the world his Africa, including this image taken in Braamfontein, Johanesburg, South Africa.
    Photos: South African photographer Gareth Pon shows us his Africa in 9 perfect instagram shots
    As social media usage grows on the continent, Gareth Pon, voted Africa's best Instagrammer at the African Blogger Awards 2015, shows the world his Africa, including this image taken in Braamfontein, Johanesburg, South Africa.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    He shoots his favorite places in his home town of Johannesburg and beyond, jumping from cityscapes to portraits.
    Photos: South African photographer Gareth Pon shows us his Africa in 9 perfect instagram shots
    He shoots his favorite places in his home town of Johannesburg and beyond, jumping from cityscapes to portraits.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Pon often uses his large following to champion other creatives, for in example in this shot, taken on the set of UK pop artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://ozonna.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ozonna&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s music video.
    Photos: South African photographer Gareth Pon shows us his Africa in 9 perfect instagram shots
    Pon often uses his large following to champion other creatives, for in example in this shot, taken on the set of UK pop artist Ozonna's music video.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    As quirky and modern as his work is, Pon isn&#39;t scared of posting a traditional sunset or two. This one was taken at Mabalingwe Game Reserve, Rooiberg, South Africa.
    Photos: South African photographer Gareth Pon shows us his Africa in 9 perfect instagram shots
    As quirky and modern as his work is, Pon isn't scared of posting a traditional sunset or two. This one was taken at Mabalingwe Game Reserve, Rooiberg, South Africa.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    In Jeppestown, Maboneng Princict, South Africa, Pon catches anonymous artist &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/abovestudio/?hl=en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Above&lt;/a&gt; as he finishes painting his biggest wall to date.
    Photos: South African photographer Gareth Pon shows us his Africa in 9 perfect instagram shots
    In Jeppestown, Maboneng Princict, South Africa, Pon catches anonymous artist Above as he finishes painting his biggest wall to date.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Pon captures a piece of art by &lt;a href=&quot;http://simpleintrigue.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Keri Muller&lt;/a&gt; called &quot;Africa Re-Invented&quot; in Maboneng, Johannesburg, South Africa.
    Photos: South African photographer Gareth Pon shows us his Africa in 9 perfect instagram shots
    Pon captures a piece of art by Keri Muller called "Africa Re-Invented" in Maboneng, Johannesburg, South Africa.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    Pon has friends in artistic places, including &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/nelsonmakamo/?hl=en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nelson Makamo&lt;/a&gt; who he describes as; &quot;One of the most humble and amazing South African artists I&#39;ve ever met. He has a heart of a gold and a deep insight into life, and with that comes many inspiring moments and great conversations.&quot;
    Photos: South African photographer Gareth Pon shows us his Africa in 9 perfect instagram shots
    Pon has friends in artistic places, including Nelson Makamo who he describes as; "One of the most humble and amazing South African artists I've ever met. He has a heart of a gold and a deep insight into life, and with that comes many inspiring moments and great conversations."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Visiting Obesa Nursey in Graaff-Reinet, South Africa, Pon snaps his friend &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/zukopics/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Zuko&lt;/a&gt; among the cacti.
    Photos: South African photographer Gareth Pon shows us his Africa in 9 perfect instagram shots
    Visiting Obesa Nursey in Graaff-Reinet, South Africa, Pon snaps his friend Zuko among the cacti.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    In Soweto, Gauteng, Pon spots some excited children, posting this image with the caption; &quot;Stoked. Kids in #Soweto are stoked. Like really stoked.&quot;
    Photos: South African photographer Gareth Pon shows us his Africa in 9 perfect instagram shots
    In Soweto, Gauteng, Pon spots some excited children, posting this image with the caption; "Stoked. Kids in #Soweto are stoked. Like really stoked."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    Gareth Pon yellow group 2Gareth Pon yellow building Gareth Pon Ozanna music Gareth Pon sunset Gareth Pon arrows Gareth Pon Africa reinvented Gareth Pon Nelson Artist Gareth Pon cactiGareth Pon stoked kids
    With mass unemployment in Nigeria reaching a peak of 18.8% in the third quarter of 2017, tech savvy and increasingly well connected young people have embraced social media and, in the process, a new generation of high profile and highly paid personalities have emerged.
    Read More
    Below are some of the women who have struck social media gold.

    Linda Ikeji: From gossip blogger to media mogul

    New social network by Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji to pay top users
    New social network by Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji to pay top users
    Smart, focused and passionate about her work, Ikeji says she wants to be the Oprah Winfrey of Africa.
    Ikeji, who started her social media career with gossip blogging, is now building one of Nigeria's biggest private TV stations with Linda Ikeji TV.
    "One of the things that drives a business to succeed is passion and I am so passionate about what I do," she says.
    "People like gossip because it is extremely personal," she says. "They like the honesty, how real it is, how human..."
    Nigerian millionaire blogger Linda Ikeji has launched her own social networking platform -- Linda Ikeji Social (LIS).&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network
    Nigerian millionaire blogger Linda Ikeji has launched her own social networking platform -- Linda Ikeji Social (LIS).
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    A former model from Lagos, Nigeria, Ikeji says her social network, LIS (Linda Ikeji Social) has something others lack: a one-stop shop for everything online.
    Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network
    A former model from Lagos, Nigeria, Ikeji says her social network, LIS (Linda Ikeji Social) has something others lack: a one-stop shop for everything online.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    LIS launched on November 1, and had 50,000 sign-ups within the first 24 hours.
    Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network
    LIS launched on November 1, and had 50,000 sign-ups within the first 24 hours.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    The social network has a news and gossip section, an online marketplace and a space where people can share their own news articles.
    Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network
    The social network has a news and gossip section, an online marketplace and a space where people can share their own news articles.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    Ikeji hopes the new venture will be the next Facebook. Unlike other networks she plans to give cash incentives. Those with more than 50,000 followers can earn revenue from the advertisements placed on their profiles.
    Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network
    Ikeji hopes the new venture will be the next Facebook. Unlike other networks she plans to give cash incentives. Those with more than 50,000 followers can earn revenue from the advertisements placed on their profiles.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    Ikeji has grown a large following since she started blogging 10 years ago. Today she has 1.32 million Twitter followers and 796,000 following on Instagram.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network
    Ikeji has grown a large following since she started blogging 10 years ago. Today she has 1.32 million Twitter followers and 796,000 following on Instagram.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    Besides chatting with friends and getting the latest news, users can upload original news stories. If accepted, the network will pay out N8,000 (around $25) to writers.
    Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network
    Besides chatting with friends and getting the latest news, users can upload original news stories. If accepted, the network will pay out N8,000 (around $25) to writers.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    Ikeji&#39;s own blog, which she started in 2007, has around 7 million page views per day and is especially popular with Nigerians living abroad. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Millionaire blogger launches social network
    Ikeji's own blog, which she started in 2007, has around 7 million page views per day and is especially popular with Nigerians living abroad.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    Linda Ikeji20161028164007_IMG_3677linda ikejiLinda social networksocial network sectionsLinda Ikejisocial network eyewitness storylinda blog
    But Ikeji wants to do much more than gossip blogging or owning a media empire. She wants to inspire other young girls to believe in themselves.
    "There's still so much I want to do that I haven't done but I'm hoping my story, my life can inspire other young girls to go out there and fight for their dreams."

    Sisi Yemmie: The vlogger inviting her viewers into her home

    Bloggers owning the social media space in Nigeria
    Inside Africa this chef's recipe for success online C_00034030

      JUST WATCHED

      Bloggers owning the social media space in Nigeria

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Bloggers owning the social media space in Nigeria 06:51
    She offers her audience a glimpse into her home life, sharing her favorite recipes and her families likes and dislikes. She has cultivated a large following that has brands reaching out for collaboration.
    It's a delicate business, making her personal life so public. But it's one that Sisi Yemmie understands very well.
    "I'm a lifestyle blogger," she says. "What I show is what it is. I don't have time for fakeness. I don't have time to create what is not there."
    But with this vulnerability comes a sense of responsibility. Sisi Yemmie knows she has to be strategic about what she shares; she has to think about her audience all the time.
    "I realize there's a responsibility that comes with this platform I have, and now I am always very careful what I say.
    "I have to think about not just my audience; I have to think about brands and collaborations."

    Chiamaka Obuekwe: The travel blogger who goes off the beaten track

    Showing the world a different side of Nigeria
    Inside Africa inspiring others through social media B_00051023

      JUST WATCHED

      Showing the world a different side of Nigeria

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Showing the world a different side of Nigeria 07:45
    When it comes to visiting Nigeria's most interesting and exciting places, Chiamaka Obuekwe, founder of travel company 'The Social Prefect,' knows exactly where to go.
    She says her presence on social media has made it a lot easier to connect with people who are looking for exciting places to go in Nigeria.
    "Ten years ago, we had to go door-to-door sharing our fliers...Now all we have to do is to put a post out on Instagram and in ten minutes people are dm'ing us."
    She's one of the many Nigerians who, inspired by Linda Ikeji, seek to cash in on the abundant opportunities on social media.
    Media mogul Linda Ikeji thinks the secret of their success can be found in one thing: their gender.
    "Women are better storytellers," Ikeji says.
    "We are very real with our stories."