Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Football star George Weah was sworn in as President of Liberia Monday, in the country's first democratic transfer of power for more than 70 years.

Weah, a decorated football star, took over from Africa's first female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Liberians of all ages formed long lines outside Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, near the capital, Monrovia, to watch Weah's inauguration.

"I have spent my life in stadiums but I've never felt like this," Weah said in his inaugural address, AFP reported.

Weah, 51, won more than 60% of the votes and beat incumbent Vice-President, Joseph Boakai, in a runoff election on December 26.

The short ceremony was witnessed by African heads of state and dignitaries from Senegal, Mali, Ghana and Nigeria.

