Ellen Johnson Sirleaf: What is her legacy?

Chude Jideonwo, Special for CNN

Updated 2:02 PM ET, Mon January 22, 2018

Africa's first female president is stepping down
Chude Jideonwo is a Yale World Fellow 2017 and is CEO of Joy, Inc., a teaching and media company helping young Africans build resilience. He's the author of 'Are we the Turning Point Generation?' and his latest book is 'How to Win Elections in Africa'
The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)This is a significant year for people who believe in the limitless power of transcendent leadership to change the world.

It is the 70th anniversary of the death of India's Ghandi, 50th of America's Martin Luther-King Jr.
And, most significantly for those of us in and from Africa, the 100th birthday of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.
And it's also a year to remember that in the past 50 years at least, Africa has only had one Mandela, and is in no immediate risk of having another.
    Paul Kagame should be an unarguable hero -- he lifted Rwanda from the depths of hell, and performed a near miracle of peace, prosperity and democracy.
    Liberian soccer legend wins presidency
    Kagame however has a heavy-handed approach bordering on dictatorship, and he appears, so far, unwilling to follow Mandela's example; relinquishing power with grace and dignity.
    Into this void, comes the rare, bright light of Africa's first female president -- Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.
    Sirleaf undoubtedly has considerable foibles; Liberia is still defined by poverty as she leaves office after two terms.
    The rise of Africa&#39;s first elected female leader
    She is mired in controversy over nepotism that has seen 20 of her family members appointed to her government, including three sons.
    And then there's the matter of her homophobia, disappointing for a woman whose very candidacy speaks of the progress of minorities across Africa.
    But still, there is enough that is rare and exceptional about Johnson-Sirleaf that Africa must celebrate.
    There is the competence, in spite of an excruciating lack of resources, with which she handled her nation's Ebola crisis.
    Liberian anti-riot policemen take part in an exercise in Monrovia on October 9, 2017, on the eve of the country's presidential elections. Liberians go to the polls on October 10, 2017, to pick their first new president in 12 years as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf closes the page on two terms dominated by post-war reconstruction and the Ebola crisis.
    Liberian anti-riot policemen take part in an exercise in Monrovia on October 9, 2017, on the eve of the country's presidential elections. Liberians go to the polls on October 10, 2017, to pick their first new president in 12 years as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf closes the page on two terms dominated by post-war reconstruction and the Ebola crisis.
    People take part in an Episcopal Church peace marathon in Monrovia on October 9, 2017, on the eve of the country's presidential elections.
    People take part in an Episcopal Church peace marathon in Monrovia on October 9, 2017, on the eve of the country's presidential elections.
    Nobel peace laureate Leymah Gbowee (R), head of the Women in Peacebuilding Network (WIPNET), greets members of the group in Monrovia on October 5, 2017. Dressed in identical printed skirts, 100 Liberian women knelt in prayer after another long day in three weeks of fasting, asking once again that Liberia be spared from violence.
    Nobel peace laureate Leymah Gbowee (R), head of the Women in Peacebuilding Network (WIPNET), greets members of the group in Monrovia on October 5, 2017. Dressed in identical printed skirts, 100 Liberian women knelt in prayer after another long day in three weeks of fasting, asking once again that Liberia be spared from violence.
    Supporters of Liberian presidential candidate Alexander Cummings arrive on a motorcycle to attend a campaign rally in Monrovia on October 7, 2017, three days ahead of the country's elections.
    Supporters of Liberian presidential candidate Alexander Cummings arrive on a motorcycle to attend a campaign rally in Monrovia on October 7, 2017, three days ahead of the country's elections.
    A man gestures as former international Liberian football star turned politician, George Weah supporters attend a presidential campaign rally in Monrovia on October 6, 2017.
    A man gestures as former international Liberian football star turned politician, George Weah supporters attend a presidential campaign rally in Monrovia on October 6, 2017.
    Supporters of former international Liberian football star turned politician, George Weah take part in a presidential campaign rally in Monrovia on October 6, 2017.
    Supporters of former international Liberian football star turned politician, George Weah take part in a presidential campaign rally in Monrovia on October 6, 2017.
    Supporters of Liberian presidential candidate Alexander Cummings arrive atop a car to attend a campaign rally in Monrovia on October 7 2017, three days ahead of the country's elections.
    Supporters of Liberian presidential candidate Alexander Cummings arrive atop a car to attend a campaign rally in Monrovia on October 7 2017, three days ahead of the country's elections.
    Supporters of Liberian presidential candidate Alexander Cummings arrive atop a car to attend a campaign rally in Monrovia on October 7, 2017, three days ahead of the country's elections.
    Supporters of Liberian presidential candidate Alexander Cummings arrive atop a car to attend a campaign rally in Monrovia on October 7, 2017, three days ahead of the country's elections.
    President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf speaking on stage at The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards on September 19, 2017.
The event honored outstanding individuals who are accelerating progress towards the UN's Global Goals.
    President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf speaking on stage at The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards on September 19, 2017.
    The event honored outstanding individuals who are accelerating progress towards the UN's Global Goals.
    She erased almost $5 billion of her nation's foreign debt, and supervised the swelling of the national budget from $80m to $516m at some point.
    Most importantly, and this is no small feat, keeping the peace -- without tampering with human rights or criminalizing dissent - in a nation that faced 14 years of one of the worst civil wars in Africa's modern history.
    Liberia Fast Facts
    And then she supervised not just a joyful, boisterous democracy, but also a free and fair election with dignity and with restraint, refusing to tip the scales for her own political party (which expelled her for this 'disloyalty'), modeling for the raucous rivals who wished to succeed her, the kind of behavior that presidential leadership requires.
    She leaves with her head rightfully held high. Not just as one who served her country with steady hands, but also as one who provides an oasis of sanity in a desert of self-seeking, power-mongering African leaders.
    Africa needs to celebrate those amongst us who understand what leadership really means. Africa needs to celebrate Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.
    Other leaders, and our youth, are paying close attention.