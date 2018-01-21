(CNN) The White House public comment line wasn't working on Sunday, and people who called the number were told it's the Democrats' fault.

Callers on Sunday were greeted by these recorded words:

"Thank you for calling the White House. Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because congressional Democrats are holding government funding, including funding for our troops and other national security priorities, hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down."

