On shutdown, Democrats have a lot of explaining to do

Alice Stewart is a CNN political commentator and former communications director for Ted Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign. The views expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) When is a spending deal not a spending deal? When it's a DACA deal.

It's pretty simple: funding bills should be about appropriations, not immigration. Unfortunately, Democrats let politics take priority over policy, thus paralyzing any compromise, ultimately shutting down the government.

It's irrelevant whether you call it a #SchumerShutdown, #ShitholeShowdown, or #SwampShutown. Washington will point fingers and look to place blame, while the American people will suffer.

Democrats were so hell-bent on settling the fate of unlawful immigrants that they were willing to punish lawful residents who serve in our military, rely on children's health insurance and rely on valuable government services.