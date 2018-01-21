(CNN) "This Is Us" scored a big win for its Big 3 and the rest of the cast.

The cast of NBC's breakout hit took home the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series on Sunday night, scoring the first major network win in the category since ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" nabbed the award in 2006.

One of the show's lead actors, Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, accepted the outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series award earlier in the night. He's the first black actor with this achievement since the Screen Actors Guild started handing out awards in 1995.

"This Is Us" was up against tough competition in the drama category. The casts of "The Crown," "Game of Thrones," "Stranger Things," and "The Handmaid's Tale" were all in the running.

Read More