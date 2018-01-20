Story highlights Lindsey Vonn wins downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

(CNN) She has been overshadowed by young teammate Mikaela Shiffrin in recent weeks but US veteran Lindsey Vonn hit back with victory in Italy Saturday to reignite her Olympic hopes and move to within seven of the record of World Cup wins.

The 33-year-old triumphed in the downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo to take her tally to 79 World Cup victories, the most of any woman and second only to the 86 of Swedish slalom legend Ingemar Stenmark.

The American clocked one minute 36.48 seconds to beat Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather for her 40th World Cup downhill win, with another young American Jacqueline Wiles in third for her second career podium spot.

"My focus right now is so much on the Olympics that I haven't really thought about it that much this season," Vonn said of Stenmark's record.

"After the Olympics, that will be my No. 1 priority again and I'll try to rack up as many wins as possible before I retire."

