(CNN) With the government shut down, President Donald Trump isn't going to Mar-a-Lago as he planned for his high-dollar fundraiser Saturday night.

But the party for supporters to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his inauguration will still go on, according to a person involved with the fundraiser.

Given the impasse on government spending, planners of the event were told it's unlikely Trump will make it to West Palm Beach to attend it himself.

Instead, Trump's son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Lara Trump, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will now be headlining the fundraising gala, another person familiar with the event told CNN. The President will address the event via a video message he recorded Saturday at the White House, a person familiar with the video says.

Standing tie-less in a black overcoat and white "Make America Great Again" hat, Trump says to the camera that he had to remain in Washington because of the shutdown.

Read More