(CNN) White House budget director Mick Mulvaney described it as "kind of cool" that he's technically in charge of shutting down the government during an interview Friday.

"Obviously, I'm heavily involved in this, Sean, is that the Office of Management and Budget is charged with, you know, sort of implementing running a shutdown," Mulvaney said on conservative commentator Sean Hannity's radio show before the shutdown went into effect.

He added, "In fact, I found out for the first time last night that the person who technically shuts the government down is me, which is kind of cool."

Media Matters was the first to point out Mulvaney's remarks.