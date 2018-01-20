CNN Poll: Economic boost buoys Trump, but negatives abound elsewhere

WASHINGTON (CNN) One year in to Donald Trump's time in office, his approval ratings fall well below his predecessors' anniversary marks, and Americans' expectations that he will keep major campaign promises have largely faded, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. But the President appears to be reaping some benefits from the best ratings of the economy since Bill Clinton occupied the Oval Office.

Trump's numbers have rebounded from fall lows in overall approval (40%, up from 35% in December), approval on handling the economy (49%, up from 44% in December), approval on handling taxes (42%, up from 34% in December), and confidence in his ability to serve as President (59% say they've lost confidence in him since he took office, down from 64% saying the same in November).

Those shifts, including the improvement in impressions of Trump's handling of the presidency and the economy, stem largely from rebounds among independents. Trump's 52% approval rating on the economy among independents is the only issue area tested where a majority of that group approves of his performance.

The public's perceptions of the economy have climbed dramatically since Trump took office. Overall, 69% now describe it in good shape, the highest since February 2001 and up 12 points since last January. The 20% who currently call the economy "very good" is the highest since the final week of Bill Clinton's time in office in January 2001.

Almost half, 47%, say their personal financial situation is better than it was a year ago, about double the share who say their fortunes have worsened in the last year (23%).

Read More