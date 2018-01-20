Schumer: There needs to be a big deal for the government to reopen

Washington (CNN) Sen. Chuck Schumer said Saturday that there needs to be a big deal on a range of topics -- including not just immigration, but also domestic spending levels -- for the government to reopen.

Speaking to CNN's Manu Raju on Capitol Hill, the Democratic minority leader said he will not agree to a three-week continuing resolution and that immigration is not the only topic that he wants to see addressed in a bill that he would support.

"We need a good bipartisan agreement that allows us to get a good defense number, get a good non-defense number, get a vote on the Dreamers bill and get that done, and deal with the disasters, too," Schumer said. "There's a whole lot to do, and our Republican colleagues have sent us just a CR which doesn't do the job."

When asked why he won't agree to the three-week stopgap measure and just deal with the other issues afterward, Schumer said this would be the fourth time in a year that Congress has passed a continuing resolution, and he refuses to do it again.

Schumer also said that he had not spoken to the President Donald Trump on Saturday, despite seeking a meeting. On Friday, just hours before the midnight deadline, Schumer met with the President at the White House , but the two men could not come to a consensus, and Schumer returned to the Hill without a deal in place. Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly, called Schumer later that day with a list of more demands, drawing Schumer further away from agreeing to a deal. Hours later, the government shut down.

