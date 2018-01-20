Breaking News

Schumer: There needs to be a big deal for the government to reopen

By Caroline Kenny and Manu Raju, CNN

Updated 7:06 PM ET, Sat January 20, 2018

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks to his vehicle following his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Washington (CNN)Sen. Chuck Schumer said Saturday that there needs to be a big deal on a range of topics -- including not just immigration, but also domestic spending levels -- for the government to reopen.

Speaking to CNN's Manu Raju on Capitol Hill, the Democratic minority leader said he will not agree to a three-week continuing resolution and that immigration is not the only topic that he wants to see addressed in a bill that he would support.
"We need a good bipartisan agreement that allows us to get a good defense number, get a good non-defense number, get a vote on the Dreamers bill and get that done, and deal with the disasters, too," Schumer said. "There's a whole lot to do, and our Republican colleagues have sent us just a CR which doesn't do the job."
When asked why he won't agree to the three-week stopgap measure and just deal with the other issues afterward, Schumer said this would be the fourth time in a year that Congress has passed a continuing resolution, and he refuses to do it again.
    Schumer also said that he had not spoken to the President Donald Trump on Saturday, despite seeking a meeting. On Friday, just hours before the midnight deadline, Schumer met with the President at the White House, but the two men could not come to a consensus, and Schumer returned to the Hill without a deal in place. Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly, called Schumer later that day with a list of more demands, drawing Schumer further away from agreeing to a deal. Hours later, the government shut down.
    On Saturday, thirteen hours into the government shutdown, Schumer made a flagrant attempt to peel Trump away from his Republican colleagues and White House aides, casting rhetorical flies to try to hook the President into a deal his party may not support.
    "Negotiating with this White House is like negotiating with jello, it is next to impossible," Schumer said at a press conference.
    "It's next to impossible to strike a deal with the President, because he can't stick to the terms," Schumer said. "I have found this out, Leader McConnell has found this out, Speaker Ryan has found this out."