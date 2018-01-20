Washington (CNN) Members of the military hoping to tune into this weekend's NFL playoff games on AFN will be sorely disappointed.

While active duty members of the military are considered essential personnel and will continue to work despite the government shutdown , their entertainment options are affected unless Congress and the President can come to an agreement.

AFN provides US radio and television news, information, and entertainment programming to active, guard, and Reserve military service members, Department of Defense civilians and contract employees, and their families overseas, on board Navy and Coast Guard ships, and other authorized users. The network provides eight television, 12 radio, and nine streaming Internet radio services to military audiences in 168 countries and US Navy ships at sea around the world.

Because AFN is run by the Department of Defense, operation of the network came to a halt when the government shut down at midnight.

