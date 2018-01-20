Gunmen launch siege at Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Afghan special forces traded fire Sunday morning with the remaining gunmen who attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul hours earlier, Afghanistan's TOLO news channel reported.

The gunfire intensified about 4 a.m. Sunday (6:30 p.m. Saturday ET), TOLO said.

Ambulances came to the scene during a lull in the shooting, a witness who lives near the hotel told CNN.

Security forces near the Intercontinental Hotel after the attack.

Nasrat Rahimi, a deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs, earlier told CNN that Afghan special forces were trying to engage the attackers.

Two of four attackers in the hotel have been killed, Rahimi said. He said the hotel's third floor, where the kitchen is located, had caught fire.

