Lebanese officials: 14 Syrian refugees found frozen near border

(CNN) At least 14 Syrian refugees who crossed into Lebanon were found frozen Friday in a snowy, mountainous area near the border, Lebanese Civil Defense officials said Saturday.

One body was found Saturday and the others were located Friday on a smuggling route in al-Masnaa area.

Two children were among the victims, officials said.

Three other refugees were hospitalized, Lebanon's state media agency reported.

UNICEF called the deaths tragic.

