This piece, originally published in January, has been updated to reflect Jackson's nomination for Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday named presidential physician Ronny Jackson his new choice to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, bringing the military doctor who vouched for Trump's health in front of the country to a key Cabinet position.

The spotlight last landed on Jackson when he fielded questions from reporters at the White House on Trump's physical in January. At the briefing, he pronounced Trump's health "excellent" and dismissed questions regarding Trump's mental fitness by saying he had "no concerns" in that area.

Jackson noted during the question-and-answer session that Trump himself had asked for the cognitive exam and for the physician to give a thorough briefing to the press. A source told CNN at the time that Trump was pleased with what he saw.

So who is Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson -- the doctor serving the executive branch who is in line to be the next VA secretary?

Although he has been serving in the Trump administration, Jackson's time as White House physician carries over from previous presidencies.

Read More