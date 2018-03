The proven health benefits of honey

Story highlights Honey has proven antibacterial properties

For children over the age of one, honey is an alternative to cough and cold medications

The jury is still out on cancer, heart and diabetes benefits

(CNN) Move over, prehistoric bears. Humans have loved honey since the Stone Age.

Today, proponents of honey tout its miraculous healing properties, claiming that it can prevent cancer and heart disease, reduce ulcers, ease digestive problems, regulate blood sugar, soothe coughs and sore throats, and increase athletic performance.

But just how many of these uses, ancient or modern, have been proved by science?