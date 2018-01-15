These light therapy SAD lamps are best sellers and can help beat the winter blues

Story highlights According to the APA, the most widely used treatment for SAD is light therapy.

These functional light therapy lamps from Amazon could help you feel less blue

Winter is coming. With that, comes shorter and darker days, and maybe even a shift in your mood. Those who suffer from SAD, or Seasonal Affective Disorder, feel the change in seasons pretty drastically. For them, this change in weather is the underlying cause for their winter blues.

According to the American Psychological Association, the most widely used treatment to help combat this change is light therapy.

This involves buying specialized lamps that emit bright light to mimic natural outdoor light. These devices also filter harmful UV light. The thought is that since the lack of sunlight could contribute to SAD symptoms, such as trouble sleeping, more light could help ease or reverse them.

It's important to note that light therapy isn't for everyone. So unless you have been diagnosed with SAD, consult a medical professional before introducing it into your daily routine.

If you're ready to test out a lamp, there are a few things you'll want to consider, namely price and functionality.

In the latter category, you'll want to find products that have 10,000 LUX brightness, which is thought to be best for maximum effectiveness and safety. When we scoured the Amazon Best-Selling category for light therapy products, we found a few standouts that feature 10,000 LUX brightness for under $100. Plus, these products have been vetted by thousands of Amazon customers who given them the seal of approval.

Verilux's HappyLight Liberty 10,000 LUX Light Therapy Energy Lamp ($59.95, originally $79.95; amazon.com)

With over 1,000 reviews on Amazon and a total rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, the Verilux HappyLight tops our list of light therapy lamps. Its provides 10,000 LUX and has a broad surface area that can emit light brightly and efficiently around your home.

Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp ($49.99; amazon.com)

This adjustable light therapy lamp can fit in smaller spaces around your home. Its energy efficient bulb can also last for roughly 50,000 hours of usage.

Miroco Light Therapy Lamp ($46.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

This budget-friendly lamp features a compact design and foldable bracket so it can fit anywhere, whether it's at work or home.

If you have extra cash, here are other best sellers for more than $100:

Carex Day-Light Classic Light Therapy Lamp ($119.79; amazon.com)

This lamp blocks 99.3% of UV light and comes with 10,000 LUX of bright light at 12 inches so there's no need to stick your face right up to the lamp.

Northern Light Technology's Boxelite 10,000 LUX Bright Light Therapy Light Box ($189.99; amazon.com).

This tried and tested lamp is an easy way to make Blue Monday and the rest of winter feel, well, a little less blue.

Note: Prices above reflect the listed retailer's price at time of publication.