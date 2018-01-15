Source: Rogue Venezuelan helicopter pilot killed by police

Caracas (CNN) Oscar Perez, a Venezuelan police pilot accused of stealing a helicopter and using it to attack the country's Supreme Court in June, was killed Monday in Caracas, a government official told CNN.

The high-ranking member of the Venezuelan government asked to remain anonymous. CNN has not been able to independently confirm Perez's death.

But, in a Monday speech to lawmakers, President Nicolas Maduro described an operation to hunt down the "terrorist group that attacked the Supreme Court." Maduro said the targeted group was preparing a car bomb attack against the embassy of an unnamed country.

As a result of the operation, part of the terrorist group "fell down" and five people were arrested, he said, without detailing how many died or who they were. Two officers were killed in the siege, he said.

"Everyone who embarks on the path of terrorism and takes up arms against the republic -- against the people -- will get their response in due time from our armed forces and from our police forces. They should not doubt that," he said.

