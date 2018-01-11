Ethiopia bans foreign adoption

(CNN) Ethiopia has banned the adoption of Ethiopian children by foreign families, according to the country's state-run News Agency ENA, citing concerns over abuse.

Ethiopian officials previously suspended adoptions back in November, but allowed pending cases to continue through the process, according to the US Department of State.

Children adopted by foreign families in the past have been exposed to "various crimes and social crisis in the country they grew up in," ENA said.

In 2013, a US couple was convicted in the death of their 13-year-old daughter, whom they adopted from Ethiopia. Hana Williams died in 2011 from "hypothermia brought on by malnutrition and being forced to remain outside on a cold rainy night," according to court documents.

Hana's mother was convicted of homicide by abuse in the first degree, while her father was convicted of manslaughter in the first degree. Both are currently serving prison time.

