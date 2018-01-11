Why South Africa is laying a welcome mat for Muslim visitors

Story highlights Muslim tourism could be worth $200 billion by 2020

Cape Town is tailoring experiences for Muslim visitors

Cape Town, South Africa (CNN) With more than one million visitors in 2016, Cape Town already ranks highly among the most popular destinations in Africa.

But South Africa's legislative capital and its tourism industry is now targeting a new niche: Muslims.

Travel expenditure by Muslim travelers is expected to exceed $200 billion by 2020, according to a 2016 report by Mastercard , and there are high hopes that many can be attracted to the city of Table Mountain.

"Traditionally, Cape Town was perceived as mainly a European city with a bit of Africanism to it," says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism.

"We needed another narrative to meet the (Muslim) market's wants and needs, to make sure we deliver in a professional way but also a respectful way by firstly understanding the culture."

