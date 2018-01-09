Tsunami threat passes after strong earthquake off Central America

Story highlights The earthquake struck 27 miles east of Great Swan Island, Honduras

People had been urged to seek higher ground before tsunami threat passed

(CNN) There is no longer a tsunami threat for the Caribbean and Central America after a magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck 27 miles (43 kilometers) off the coast of Honduras, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said Wednesday.

Waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meter above the tide level had been possible, but the agency said the threat had passed.

The earthquake struck east of Great Swan Island, Honduras, at the relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Juan Jose Reyes, Director of Early Warning Systems of the Honduran disaster prevention agency COPECO, had urged people from low-lying coastal areas, especially the small offshore Islas de la Bahía islands to seek refuge, particularly if the tide suddenly is drawn out -- a telltale sign that a tsunami is imminent.

"If you notice that the (sea) disappears, you have to go to (a) high place," he said at a briefing with reporters in the capital Tegucigalpa.

