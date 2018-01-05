Breaking News

Meet the scientists immortalizing African heritage in virtual reality

By Chris Giles, CNN

Updated 5:36 AM ET, Thu April 5, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Zamani Project digitally records&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;cultural and historic sites across Africa to preserve them for future generations. The models can be experienced in virtual reality, where users can&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;walk through&quot; the sites. This model is the Cape Coast Castle in Ghana.
Photos:
The Cape Coast, Ghana The Zamani Project digitally records cultural and historic sites across Africa to preserve them for future generations. The models can be experienced in virtual reality, where users can "walk through" the sites. This model is the Cape Coast Castle in Ghana.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
The Cape Coast Castle was visited by American president Barack Obama in 2009. It was used by&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;the British to hold people in slavery before they were forced onto ships across the Atlantic in the 17th and 18th centuries.&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
The Cape Coast, Ghana The Cape Coast Castle was visited by American president Barack Obama in 2009. It was used by the British to hold people in slavery before they were forced onto ships across the Atlantic in the 17th and 18th centuries.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
The Zamani Project traveled to the town of Djenné in Mali to document the distinctive architecture.
Photos:
Djenné, MaliThe Zamani Project traveled to the town of Djenné in Mali to document the distinctive architecture.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
The Great Mosque of Djenné&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;dates from the 13th century, and is the first mosque built at the complex in Mali&#39;s Niger Delta region. The adobe-style building, made from earthen bricks and mud plaster, fell into disrepair, and was reconstructed in 1907.&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;The Great Mosque was designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1988 and is the largest earthen mud building in the world.
Photos:
Djenné, MaliThe Great Mosque of Djenné dates from the 13th century, and is the first mosque built at the complex in Mali's Niger Delta region. The adobe-style building, made from earthen bricks and mud plaster, fell into disrepair, and was reconstructed in 1907. The Great Mosque was designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1988 and is the largest earthen mud building in the world.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
In the Nile Valley, these pyramids and structures in Sudan date back to the Kingdom of Kush, from the 8th century B.C. to the 4th century A.D.
Photos:
Meroe, SudanIn the Nile Valley, these pyramids and structures in Sudan date back to the Kingdom of Kush, from the 8th century B.C. to the 4th century A.D.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
A World Heritage Site, the pyramids are generally smaller than those found in Egypt. Receiving few tourists each year, the architecture demonstrates proof of contact between Sub-Saharan Africa and the Mediterranean and Middle East, say UNESCO.
Photos:
Meroe, SudanA World Heritage Site, the pyramids are generally smaller than those found in Egypt. Receiving few tourists each year, the architecture demonstrates proof of contact between Sub-Saharan Africa and the Mediterranean and Middle East, say UNESCO.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
A 3-D model scan of an 11th century Ethiopian Orthodox church, constructed of wood and stone.
Photos:
Yemrehana Krestos Church, EthiopiaA 3-D model scan of an 11th century Ethiopian Orthodox church, constructed of wood and stone.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
A pilgrim in robes walks past Yemrehana Krestos Church, which is in a cave and said to be&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;floating&quot;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;on a floor of reeds.
Photos:
Yemrehana Krestos Church, EthiopiaA pilgrim in robes walks past Yemrehana Krestos Church, which is in a cave and said to be "floating" on a floor of reeds.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
cape coast zamani projectcape coast zamaniDjenné zamani project maliDjenne mali zamaniMeroë sudan zamani project15 sudan pyramidsYemrehana Krestos Church zamani projectYemrehana Krestos Church Ethiopia

Story highlights

  • The project aims to preserve heritage sites for future generations
  • Using high-tech lasers and drones the team record sites

Meet the innovators and inventors who are driving Africa's tech revolution.

(CNN)The archaeological wonders of the world offer a rich window into the past. But many are crumbling, weed-laden and victim to vandalism and conflict.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as those in Libya and Mali, have been caught in the crossfire of regional disputes.
Concerned with the decay of African heritage sites, The Zamani Project, based at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, is seeking to immortalize historic spots in three-dimensional, virtual reality-ready models.
    Professor Heinz Ruther steers the project. He ventures up and down the continent -- visiting Ghana, Tanzania, Mali, Ethiopia, Kenya and elsewhere -- recording in remarkable detail the structure and condition of tombs, churches and other buildings.
    "I've seen how sites are deteriorating visibly," Ruther told CNN.
    Read More
    The project's aim is to build a database of complex, lifelike 3-D models. Presently, they've mapped around 60 sites including Lalibela in Ethiopia, Timbuktu in Mali and Kilwa in Tanzania.

    Digital landscapes

    The Zamani Project team in Meroë, Sudan
    The Zamani Project team in Meroë, Sudan
    The project's been running for 10 years and the team have digitally archived locations in all corners of the continent. Its mission is a worthy one: to preserve sites for future generations.
    Each site can take the team months to document. They travel to unsafe, hostile regions with high-tech laser scanners and drones. "(People) are suspicious as they think it is for military use," Ruther says.
    To record the archaeological structures, they position the scanner at various angles around the building, sending a laser which records around 10,000 points per second.
    "We use GPS measurements and try to cover every single aspect of the sites, that is every single corner. We go to areas which are not very attractive -- we cover everything," Ruther explains.
    Back at the university they collate all the spatial data to create the finished product, which can be experienced in virtual reality.
    "If you put Oculus glasses on you can walk through the sites we generate," Ruther says. He claims The Zamani Project is the only African-based organization 3-D mapping cultural heritage sites.

    3-D preservation of history

    The reconstruction of Triumphal Arch at Palmyra in London.
    The reconstruction of Triumphal Arch at Palmyra in London.
    World heritage sites have not only been mapped in 3-D, but also built using 3-D printers.
    Palmyra's Triumphal Arch, which was destroyed by ISIS in Syria to global condemnation, was reconstructed using 3-D printing technology based on images previously captured of the structure.
    The project was undertaken by Oxford's Institute of Digital Archaeology, created to express solidarity with Syrians and the effort to preserve archaeological sites under threat.

    The future of the past

    There is a perennial threat to heritage sites from human activity and nature.
    "A slow deterioration (can happen) as vegetation grows over the side (of buildings). People also use the stones of the buildings to build their houses. It's a wide range of things, including terrorism," Ruther tells CNN.
    As of 2017, Africa has 138 UNESCO World Heritage Sites -- a small number given the amount of important historical and cultural landmarks on the continent.
    While efforts increase to bring recognition to African heritage, safeguarding this past could depend on high-tech methods used by Ruther and his team.