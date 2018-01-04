Marijuana legalization by the numbers

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in January the rollback of Obama-era guidelines that stopped the federal government from enforcing its anti-marijuana laws in states that have marijuana-friendly laws.

The change, depending on how it is administered, could affect states that have legalized marijuana for recreational or medical use — and would go against strong public opinion backing federal deference to state rules.

Federal law says marijuana is illegal, but a majority of states and the District of Columbia have passed laws legalizing or decriminalizing its use for medical reasons. Fewer states have made it legal for recreational purposes, although with California's official legalization of recreational marijuana in the new year, Sessions' move could set up a legal showdown between the federal government and the largest and richest US state.

Nine states — Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont and Washington — plus the District of Columbia allow recreational sales of marijuana. Another 21 states allow only some form of medical marijuana and 16 allow a lesser medical marijuana extract.

Recreational marijuana first became legal in the United States in 2012.