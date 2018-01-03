Lost keys? This device was designed to help you find them

Story highlights We reviewed the Tile key finder device that will help you to keep track of your phone, wallet, keys and more.

Are you someone who tends to forget things? Like, for instance, where you put your keys? As it turns out, forgetfulness could actually be a sign of being smarter. But while that's a fun bit of information, it won't keep you from losing your keys. There is, however, a tool that's designed to keep track of them for you.

Since you're so smart, we know you're a smart shopper. This tool, the Tile Mate Key Finder ($69.99 (pack of 4); amazon.com), should be at the top of your shopping list. It has Bluetooth capabilities that sync with your smartphone to locate your keys whenever you've misplaced them.

While it's a simple concept, it's also a total lifesaver. Not only can this device hook to your keys, but you can also attach these tiny tiles to other valuable belongings, such as your luggage, backpack, wallet and more. When you misplace something, use your smartphone to generate a ringing signal from the object's tile. And the Tile app remembers the last time your phone "saw" each tile, so you'll know where to look for it.

Still not convinced? Don't just take our word for it. On thetileapp.com, more than 650 people reviewed this product, giving it a 4.5-star average rating. And on Amazon, close to 5,000 people gave the Tile Mate Key Finder a 4-star average rating.

So, there you have it. The Key Finder app is your personal assistant when it comes to keeping track of your belongings. With a battery life of a year and zero maintenance needed, there's never been a more effortless way to stay on top of where you left your keys.