At least 48 dead in Peru bus crash

(CNN) At least 48 people were killed Tuesday when a bus went over a cliff north of Lima, said Lewis Mejia, a top Peruvian fire official.

The Ministry of the Interior said the bodies were found in the bus, the Pacific Ocean and on the rocky beach.

Six people were hospitalized with injuries.

The accident occurred when a tractor-trailer collided with the bus, Peru transport chief Dino Escudero told state television agency Andina.

Rescue personnel transfer an injured person to a helicopter after the accident.

The back of the bus was hit by the truck, which caused the bus to fall off a cliff, Escudero said.

