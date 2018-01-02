Story highlights Next court hearing set for Monday

Fifteen charges include sexual assault, unlawful confinement

(CNN) A Canadian man who spent five years with his family in militant captivity in Afghanistan was arrested in Ottawa, his lawyer said, on charges including assault and sexual assault.

Joshua Boyle, who returned to Canada in October with his American wife and three children, faces 15 charges in connection with incidents alleged to have happened since the family's return, according to court documents.

Though the charges are public record, a court has issued an order that prevents media from reporting information that would identify potential victims or witnesses.

It wasn't immediately clear when Boyle, 34, was arrested. A court hearing Wednesday in Ottawa's main provincial court was adjourned to Monday, when the court could determine whether to set a date for a bail hearing.

The charges, according to court documents, include: