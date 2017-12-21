Story highlights Tüvshinbayar Naidan wins Hohhot Grand Prix

Heavyweight judoka is Mongolia's first ever Olympic champion

His success has spurred thousands to take up the sport

(CNN) Mongolia's Tuvshinbayar Naidan rolled back the years at this weekend's Hohhot Grand Prix, winning his first title on the IJF World Judo Tour for over two years.

The 33-year-old heavyweight overcame Brazil's world No. 1 David Moura on the way to the final, where he threw compatriot Duurenbayar Ulziibayar with an ippon seoi-nage for gold.

The Grand Prix signalled the start of qualification for judo's homecoming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games -- an event Naidan refused to rule himself out of following his latest victory.

Naidan throws compatriot Duurenbayar Ulziibayar for gold in the 2018 Hohhot Grand Prix final.

Naidan (C) stands atop the podium with Ulziibayar (L), Brazil's Rafael Silva and Uzbekistan's Bekmurod Oltiboev (R).

"I am so happy as we brought a big team here, and I want to say thank you to all Mongolians and Inner Mongolians for all the help and support we received," said Naidan, in quotes carried by the International Judo Federation.

"I just want to enjoy today. I am sure I will fight again."